Accidental Bombing: Buhari Dispatches High Level Team to Borno

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday dispatched a team to Maiduguri on condolence visit‎ following the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, which left many civilians dead and wounded.
The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced this‎ in his twitter handle @FemAdesina.
According to him, the ‎delegation is comprised of the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, Minister of Defence Dan Ali, the Chief of Staff to the president Abba Kyari and service chiefs.
The president had on Tuesday appealed for calm over the ‎accident.

The president said he received the news of the bombing with deep sadness and regret

Buhari also condoled with families of the dead, wished the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, and sympathised with the Borno State government.

The president had pledged federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake,” and pleaded for calm, even as he prayed God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.

Details later…

