Gunmen Abduct Medical Worker in Sokoto

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Unknown gunmen monday reportedly kidnapped an ex-officio member of the Sokoto State chapter of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Alhaji Bello Arzika.

The Chairman of the union, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu, disclosed this to journalists in Sokoto, monday.

He disclosed that the ex-officio of MHUH was kidnapped while on his way to Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to him, they were going to Isa town for the conduct of the statewide verification exercise of local governments workers which commenced monday.

“Arzika was travelling to Isa town and was kidnapped by unknown persons along Marnona to Isa road this morning, but his boy was driving the vehicle

‘’In fact, They were reportedly attacked by a group of some armed men at Gidan Sala village and they took only Arzika into the Gundumi forest.

‘’The details are scanty as at now, but you will hear the details later,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr. Al-Mustapha Sani, told journalists that the command only heard about the incident unofficially.

‘’We have not received any report from either the Isa division or Goronyo division where the forest is located at the moment,” Sani said.

Sani however, emphasised that the command will provide more details later.