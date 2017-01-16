Varsity Lecturer Killed in Explosion

3
6793

 By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri
A lecturer at the University of Maiduguri was on Monday morning killed in an explosion that rocked the university.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Borno State Police Command Victor Isuku said: “Yes, I can confirm there was an explosion within the premises of University of Maiduguri during the early morning prayers by the Muslim faithful, details is still been awaited.

“However the Commissioner of Police Damian Chukwu has mobilised to the scene for on-the-spot assessment of situation there.”
Details later…

  • josvinco

    The security forces need to adopt more tactics to curb the menace of Boko Haram sympathizers living among the people. I think any home or residence where a boko haram sect member is found to be hiding should be demolished. This will discourage people taking them in .