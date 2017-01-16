Buhari Congratulates Bisi Akande at 78

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated an elder statesman and founding Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Bamidele Akande, as he turns 78 years on January 16, 2017.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari joined all members of the APC, friends and immediate family of the eminent leader in celebrating the former Governor of Osun State, 1999-2003, who had meritoriously served as Deputy Governor of Oyo State, 1979-1983.

The statement said: “As one of the pillars of the opposition party that successfully ensured a round victory and smooth transition to unseat an incumbent president in 2015, the President believes Akande’s wisdom, sacrifices, patriotism and commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria will always be remembered by posterity.”

Buhari stated that Akande’s present role in the APC as a strong, visionary leader, a reconciling voice, strategist and stabilizer had paid up substantially in the enormous challenge of healing the ruling party, and the country.

The president extolled the ‘passionate and relentless’ efforts of the statesman in ensuring the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria, and the sustenance of the rule of law.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Akande long life, more strength and wisdom to continue serving the country he loves, and humanity.