FG Appoints New CEOs for Aviation Parastatals

Retains Dunoma as FAAN MD

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari monday approved the appointments of four new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for four agencies and parastatals in the ministry of aviation.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Sabiu Zakari, which was made available to the media in Abuja, named the new CEOs as Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, who will now take charge of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), while Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, who takes over from Mr. Anthony Anuforom, as Director General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Abdulsalam Mohammed, moves to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and Mr. Akinola Olateru, takes over as Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

According to the statement, Akinkuotu is a seasoned Transport Pilot, Flight and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Airline Chief Executive and a trained Aviation industry regulator.

Mashi, the statement added is a Prof. of Geography with specialty in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing. He is currently a Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Abuja, while Capt. Mohammed is a renowned Civil Aviation Trainer and Examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration.

Olateru is reputed as an engineer, a trained Air Accident Manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, USA and the United Kingdom.

However, the shake up did not affect, the Managing Director, of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Saleh Dunoma, as all his colleagues in the four agencies were sacked.