EFCC Arraigns Ex-Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Katsina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned a former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, alongside three others before Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako of Katsina High Court 3.

The former governor and the other accused persons arrived the court premises at exactly 8.45am amidst tight security by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

In his submission to the court, the defence counsel, Mr J. B Dawodu (SAN), challenged the jurisdiction of the court over the cases.

Details later…