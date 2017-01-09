Buhari Approves Appointment of Bassey, Ja’afar as Commissioners of Immigration, Others Board

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Major-General Emmanuel Bassey (rtd) and Mr Ado Abdullahi Ja’afar as Commissioners of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB).

In a statement made available to the media on Monday by the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr. Muhammadu Maccido, said until their appointments, Bassey was a retired Major-General in the Nigerian Army while Ja’afar was a retired Assistant Controller-General of Immigration.

Their appointments, he said take immediate effect.