Herdsmen: Military to Launch Operation Accord

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Defence Headquarters will soon launch “Operation Accord” in response to widespread lamentation against incessant criminal activities of herdsmen in different parts of the country.

Director of Defense Information (DDI), Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar made the disclosure in Warri yesterday during an interaction with the media at the Warri Correspondent Chapel Secretariat. He also assured that the Nigerian armed forces would not rest until the last vestiges of the Boko Haram scourge were completely erased.

General Abubakar, who was the Coordinator of Joint Media Campaign of the defunct Joint Task Force with headquarters in Warri several years ago, was accompanied by an official of the Defense Information Department, Lt Commander Way Olabisi, Coordinator of the Joint Media Campaign Centre (JMCC) of Operation Delta Safe, Lt Col Olaolu Daudu and his assistant coordinator, Lt Commander Thomas Otuji.

On the situation in different parts of the country, involving criminal herdsmen, especially in the North-Western part of the country, Abubakar assured that the menace would soon be curbed, stating that a special security task force, codenamed ‘Operation Accord’, would soon be in force, targeted at ending the menace.

“We have over 13 operations that are going on in the country. We are moving up from the Northeast which we have just accomplished. The armed forces will not rest until we rescue all the captives.

“In the Northwest, we have the Operation Accord. The issue of criminal herdsmen killings will be a thing of the past once the operation kicks off.

General Abubakar used the forum to refute allegations that the military was terrorising individuals or groups in the Niger Delta region, but noted that no individual or group of persons were beyond the reach of the law.

Responding to allegations that military men on duty, especially in the Niger Delta region, had been terrorising the people, he said, “The armed forces are where they are to provide security and enabling environment to enable businesses thrive.

“The presence of soldiers is to achieve the mandate given to it by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The insinuations are from those who see our presence as an impediment to their activities. We should not in any way condone any group that will cause problem economically or politically in this country,” the Defense spokesman