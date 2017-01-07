Could Your Gums be Responsible for Problems You are Having in Other Parts of Your Body?

By Dr. Sade Akiode

Yes, gum disease has been found to be associated with diseases which affect other parts of the body. If you feel that sore or bleeding gums can do no harm, please read on.

Gum disease is also known as periodontal disease. It is a bacterial infection involving the gums and bones which surround the teeth. It causes destruction of bones which support the teeth leading to tooth loss.

Late stages of periodontal disease include inflammation (swelling), soreness, bleeding gums, painful gums, bad breath, tooth mobility and loss of teeth. Various studies have shown that there is an established relationship between gum disease and the following conditions:

Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive mental deterioration that can occur in middle or old age, due to generalised degeneration of the brain. It is the commonest cause of premature senility.

Gum inflammation has been associated with brain inflammation and Alzheimer’s disease in otherwise healthy persons. Presence of gum disease can worsen the decline in persons experiencing mental ability problem.

Diabetes mellitus

People with diabetes are at higher risk for oral health problems such as gingivitis (an early stage of gum disease) and periodontitis (serious gum disease). This is because diabetic patients are generally more susceptible to bacterial infection, and have a decreased ability to fight bacteria that invade the gums.

Erectile dysfunction and impotence

Surprisingly, having healthy sexual lifestyle is related to healthy gum. To prevent problems, in this area, men should make sure they care for their gums.

Heart disease

Oral bacteria can affect the heart by entering the blood stream, attaching to fatty plaques in the heart blood vessels and contributing to clot formation. Also, the inflammation caused by periodontal disease increases plaque build-up and this may contribute to swelling of the arteries and more work for the heart. Overall, people who have chronic gum disease are at higher risk for a heart attack and high blood pressure.

Kidney disease

In a recent study, chronic kidney disease developed about four times more in blacks that had severe gum disease.

Obesity

It has been determined that people who are obese have a greater risk of developing periodontal disease than healthy individuals.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis may lead to tooth loss because the density of the bone that supports the teeth may be decreased, which means the teeth no longer have a solid foundation and may fall out.

Pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer and most difficult to treat. Inflammation from periodontal disease may promote cancer of the pancreas. Periodontal disease could lead to increased pancreatic carcinogenesis (transformation of normal cells to cancer cells) because individuals with periodontal disease have higher levels of oral bacteria and higher levels of nitrosamines, which are carcinogens, in their oral cavity.

Pregnancy

Gum disease during pregnancy is linked with increased risk of low birth weight in babies, premature births, stillborn infants, worsened swollen gum (epulis) and bone loss around the teeth in pregnancy.

Respiratory disease

Bacteria that grow in the oral cavity can be aspirated into the lungs to cause respiratory diseases such as pneumonia especially in people with gum disease.

In conclusion

It is important to note that bacteria associated with gum disease travel throughout the body using the body’s veins and arteries like highways to other parts of the body. The importance of having healthy gums cannot be overemphasised.

Regular brushing, flossing and a twice yearly visit to the dentist will go a long way in ensuring gum health.