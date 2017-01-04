Amuneke Eyes Zamalek Job

Golden Eaglet coach Emmanuel Amuneke has expressed interest to return to Egyptian giants Zamalek as coach.

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour disclosed yesterday that Amuneke has formally asked to coach the team he shone with as a player.

“Amuneke contacted us officially asking to take charge of the team, but we are still discussing the matter,” Mansour told ON Sport TV channel.

Several other coaches are interested in taking charge of the five-time African champions – former Wadi Degla coach Patrice Carteron of France, Romanian coach Marius Sumudica and Portuguese Jose Romao.

Zamalek coach Mohamed Helmi has come under fire after they lost the Cairo Derby to rivals Al Ahly last week.

Amuneke joined Zamalek in 1991, winning two league championships before he departed for Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

As a coach, he led Nigeria to win the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile and he was until recently in charge of the country’s U20 team after he assisted Samson Siasia for the Super Eagles AFCON 2017 double header against Egypt in March.

He has several top European coaching certificates.