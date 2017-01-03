Speaker of Jigawa House of Assembly impeached

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly has on Tuesday impeached the speaker of the state Assembly, Honourable Idris Garba and replaced and elected Honourable Isa Idris as new speaker.

The clerk of the state house of Assembly , Mr Hussaini Ali announced on Tuesday morning that he received an impeachment notice signed by 25 of the 30 assembly members, and which he read on the floor of the house.

The clerk disclosed that members of the assembly impeached the speaker due to alleged high handedness and abuse of power.

Presiding the Assembly sitting on Tuesday morning, the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Ahmed Garba announced that 25 of the 30-member assembly that endorsed the impeachment notice showed that it met the constitutional requirement of two third to impeach any of its principal officers.

“With this development, I hereby declare the seat of the Speaker vacant and a fresh election should be conducted to elect the new speaker”.

The Deputy Speaker read the impeachment notice on the floor of the house, and confirmed the number of members that signed the notice.

Two Honourable members, Isa Dutse of Dutse Municipal constituency and his counterpart of Gwaram local government constituency , Honourable Isa Idris were nominated for the election to replace the impeached Speaker.

Honourable Isa Idris, defeated Isa Dutse with 12 votes against 6, while five members were indifferent.

In his acceptance speech, the new Speaker, Honourable Isa Idris promised to run an open door policy and solicited members support and cooperation