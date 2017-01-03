Gowon, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Osinbajo Sing for Nigeria’s Recovery

A video has emerged online of some past leaders of Nigeria and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo singing hymns for the deliverance of the country from its multiple challenges.

The video, which was shot last month and shared by Osinbajo on his social media account, showed the law professor singing the popular Christian hymn “O God our help in ages past” alongside past leaders like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former military head of state Yakubu Gowon

Also in the choir were former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme; ex-Interim President Ernest Shonekan; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), the de-facto vice-president under the Ibrahim Babangida regime; and Lieutenant-General Oladipo Diya (rtd.), a former military vice-president under the Sani Abacha regime.

The past leaders sang lustily and with great emotion to a rousing applause from the audience who watched the performance.

After the song, the leaders gave thanks to God and hoped for divine help to save the country from the current “mess” as they described it.

Gowon said: “We pray to God that He grants us that peace and unity that this country greatly deserves.”

Obasanjo: “God created Nigeria as we are and God does not make any mistake. We should thank God for that.”

Shonekan: “We must continue to work hard to ensure that we achieve the desired result.”

Ekwueme: “In spite of the mess we try to make of the country, He manages to rescue us when we get to the edge of the precipice and we thank Him for that.”

Ukiwe: “I am grateful to the Almighty God for accepting and accommodating us despite the mess we have made of ourselves.”

Diya: “We are grateful to the president and vice-president for calling us together for the festival.”

