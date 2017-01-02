Chinese Steel Manufacturer Restates Commitment to Nigeria

MONEY GUIDE

By Obinna Chima

The management of HongXing Steel Company, a Chinese steel manufacturing company based in Lagos, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Nigerian economy to overcome its present challenges.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the company’s 2016 end of year get-together, the Managing Director of HongXing Steel Company, Mr. Fengzheng Ke, also assured that his firm would continue to priorities issues of staff welfare.

He called for more support for the federal government in the bid to diversify the economy.

“Nigeria is facing some economic challenges and we are confident that the economy would overcome these challenges, that is why we are standing with Nigeria. We have been here for long and so we are attached to this country. We believe this country has enormous potential and we believe that it would overcome its challenges.

“We believe that the Nigerian government is encouraging local manufacturers to grow. Yes, manufacturing sector will play a major role in transforming Nigeria. We want to appreciate the government and every other agencies that have supported us over the years. But we are looking towards government for incentives and improved infrastructure, especially in the area of power,” he said.

Ke, stressed that the aim of HongXing Steel Company is to be one of the biggest steel manufacturing companies in Africa.

Commenting on the end of year party, he said: “Since the establishment of the company, we always endeavour to carry members of our staff along. Every year, we make effort to improve the welfare of our workers.

“So, holding this end of year get-together, is to showcase the unity in the organisation. We work hard throughout the year and at the end of every year, we take out some days to unwind. We have made sure that we improve the working environment to make our staff more comfortable.”

Earlier, the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Shabi Adebola, who was at the event, said HongXing Steel has improved in the level of emission from the company in the past six years. He said his agency would continue to support HongXing Steel in the use of new technology, to further reduce emission.