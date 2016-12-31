Coscharis, Ford Gift 2017 EcoSport to Next Titan Season Three Winner

By Bennett Oghifo

Ford, in collaboration with its local partner, Coscharis Motors has rewarded the winner of season three of Nigeria’s entrepreneur reality TV show, The Next Titan with 2017 model of Ford EcoSport.

The Ford EcoSport was presented to the winner, Marvis Marshal-Idio by the marketing team of Coscharis Motors at the prestigious Season Three grand finale held on Sunday, 18th December 2016 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel in Lekki.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said that the company’s support for the show is borne out of its commitment to growing the business community and encouraging budding Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“Coscharis is the official automotive sponsor of The Next Titan Season Three. We congratulate Marvis Marshal-Idio for her determination and great spirit throughout season three of the show. We are committed to growing and supporting initiatives geared towards the development of Nigerian entrepreneurs. Nigeria is a nation of entrepreneurs. We encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship in young Nigerians through practical business exposure and mentorship,” Babarinde explained.

According to the Executive Producer of the show, Mide Kunle-Akinlaja, the Ford sponsorship has helped to fulfil the objective of the show which is to encourage young Nigerians to toe the path of entrepreneurship, rather than waiting for elusive paid employment.

Kunle-Akinlaja said: “We are indeed grateful to Ford and Coscharis Motors for the invaluable support and sponsorship that gave birth to the success of the third season of the show, which aims at encouraging and inspiring young and talented Nigerians with business ideas that can be built into new enterprises that are innovative, exciting and sustainable; and also contribute towards the social development of Nigeria through job creation.”

Commenting on the reward, the winner, Marvis Marshal-Idio, said “winning The Next Titan, in which over 50,000 eligible, young Nigerians with diverse business ideas, is a rare privilege. I am not going to take the fact for granted. I won’t have been an owner of a SUV if Coscharis Motors didn’t support the show. So, I am grateful to Ford and Coscharis Motors for their support to millions of young Nigerians through this show.”