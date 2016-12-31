NANF Showers Amodu’s Widow with Xmas Gifts

The Larry Kubeinje led National Association of Nigeria Footballers in conjunction with all his state’s chapters impacted on the lives of the widows of its late members arising from the mandate of the Association’s Congress, who has charged the new exco to take the welfare of the member as a priority in relations with the recession experience in the country.

Consequently, the newly rectified NANF exco in keeping with the traditions during the Christmas celebration instituted the “NANF Xmas Milk of Kindness Mobile Train” to torch the life’s of widows of NANF with specially packaged food box hamper comprising of 50Kg bags of rice, groundnut oil and assorted drinks with cash donations was sent to widows of footballer nationwide through its state’s chapter.

In Lagos, the NANF mobile train first point of call on Boxing Day was at the Surulere home of the ex – Super Eagles handler and NFF Technical Director, Amodu shuibu, where the NANF food box hamper including cash sum was presented to Amodu’s widow.

The widow of Amodu was full of praise for the NANF’s team lead by former national player, Clement Temile, who made the presentations on behalf of NANF team which includes former national goalkeeper, Segun Oguns and other members.

She thanked the NANF team for appreciating her late husband contributions to football development and finding time to visit with them especially at Christmas and supporting her family after the demise of their breadwinner.

She also noted that a lot of Nigerians and members of the football family do not remember them again and the once full house during festive period like Xmas is quite and lonely but for NANF visitation coming at the first Christmas celebration post Amodu demise.

She use the opportunity to appreciate the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for paying the family her husband’s outstanding entitlement recently while also reminding the sports minister to fulfill the promises made to the family during his visit to her after Amodu’s burial.