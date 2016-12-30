Honeywell, FRSC Sensitise Motorists on Safety

Motorists have been enjoined to apply all safety rules during this festive season to ensure accident-free New Year and Christmas celebrations.

This safety campaign was taken to notable motor parks in Lagos by the Federal Road Safety Corps, in partnership with Honeywell Flour Mills Plc where drivers were enlightened on safe driving culture.

Tagged ‘Crash the Crash’, the initiative, according to Managing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, is to create awareness among motorists on the need to ensure safety on the road, by observing all safety rules while driving.

He said “for us at Honeywell Flour Mills, we consider safety very critical, we move our products throughout Nigeria, from Lagos to other various locations in Nigeria. Therefore, it is important that we not only encourage all drivers to be careful when they drive on the roads but also to extend it to Lagosians and Nigerians to be safety conscious as they drive especially at these time of the year when there is every tendency for people to be in a hurry.” Speaking at Ojota Motor Park, Lagos where the road show kicked off, Unit Commander, FRSC, Ojota, Assistant Corps Commandant Ganiyu Hamzat, admonished the drivers to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.

He also cautioned them to avoid alcohol while driving, saying “many people take alcohol and drive during this period, we should desist from that. We have just one life to live.”