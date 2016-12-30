FG Urged to Review Airport Charges to Save Airlines from Extinction

Chinedu Eze

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) Chief (Mrs). Nike Akande has appealed to the federal government to review the exorbitant charges on airlines so that they would not go under in this period of economic recession.

Akande, who is former Minister of Industry, said the downward review of the charges was needed so that the airlines would be able to sustain their operations, considering the critical role they play as catalyst to the economic development of the country.

Akande explained that this measure would also reduce the mortality rate of airlines and encourage new ones to spring up.

The LCCI president spoke in Lagos recently when the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) honoured three personalities that have contributed immensely to the growth of travel and tourism industry in the country.

The Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of Medview Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole was honoured at the event with NANTA Eminent Person of the Year award for turning around the fortunes of the airline to a vibrant, strong and reliable carrier.

Also the former Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Olusegun Runsewe was honoured with Tourism Legacy Award 2016 for his contribution to the growth of tourism in Nigeria through the building of Fish House in Argungu in Kebbi state, Yam House in Anambra state, the NTDC headquarters from a waste site to a befitting headquarters and food courts for Nigeria cuisines in NTDC among others.

NANTA also honoured the immediate past Commissioner for Tourism and Culture Lagos state, Folorunsho Folarin Coker for introducing the unique one Lagos brand event which helped in re-position Lagos in the area of tourism development within his short stay in office.

In her remarks at the event, the Deputy Governor of Ogun state, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga noted that the country is blessed in the area of tourism attractions ranging from beautiful beaches, flora and fauna, terrific cultural celebrations among others.

Onanuga said Ogun state used the recent Nigerian Drum Festival it hosted to showcase the different drums in the country.

The deputy governor commended NANTA for the initiative of honouring well deserving Nigerians who have excelled in their chosen field of endeavours.

In his welcome address, the President, NANTA, Mr. Bankole Bernard stated that Nigeria is a great nation, boating of profound mind and intelligent people.

Bernard explained that like the “Jews and the Germans, we rose from the ashes of civil war to prosperity and great achievement in science and technology. Our people no doubt are highly sought after in other climes to fix their economics and re-engineer their future well-being. Unfortunately, the narrative on how we as a nation has treated our very best in our midst remains a mystery and huge spiritual disconnect to our quest to sustain some sense of collective appreciation to the efforts of those who volunteered or risked their life and reputation in the service of the father land.”