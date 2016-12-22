Kogi, Edo to Benefit as FG Approves 13% Derivation for Non-oil Mineral Producing States

6
9031
Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi

The federal government has given approval for the implementation of the constitutionally guaranteed 13 per cent derivation from mineral revenues to deserving states.

This will lead to fresh revenues for Kogi and Edo States, which produce limestone in large quantities, and other Nigerian states producing non-oil minerals.

According to online news medium, The Cable, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, announced this Tuesday at a two-day workshop on special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in the development of the mining sector in Sokoto.
He said the workshop would encourage beneficial participation of state governments in natural resources governance.

“We have gotten approval for the implementation of the constitutionally guaranteed 13 per cent derivation for mineral revenue to states,” Fayemi said.
“This is similar to the derivation that oil-producing states are currently enjoying from the Federation Account.”

Fayemi said that the federal government was working closely to build the capacity of state governments in the structuring of the vehicles to participate in mining in their jurisdictions.
He added that this was without undermining private sector players, nor discouraging mining enterprise within their states.

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto State, said that the state would work with the federal government to formalise and manage the artisanal miners.
Tambuwal assured his guest that his government would also work with defence and security agencies to curb illegal mining in the state.

Bello Goronyo, the state Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources Development, said the programme was part of efforts by the federal and state governments to diversify their economies through effective use of the solid mineral resources.
Goronyo said that the state government had taken a giant stride in the drive to diversify the state’s economy through exploration, mapping and identification of the locations of the minerals in the state.

He explained that the state government had given the ministry all the necessary support and cooperation to enable it to discharge its duties without hitches.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Daniel Obior

    Good move. Let states benefit from their natural resources. The next step is to increase the level of derivation. It is an insult to take what belongs to someone and give him/her only 13%. That is a form of stealing.

    • Felix Udoh

      I share your sentiments.

    • Wole

      But they also still share in the 87% remaining based on the agreed sharing formula

  • Dán-gote Cément factory

    BuyCement
    Direct From The Factory For A Promo Price Of 1200Naira Per Bag And,
    300Naira To Deliver Per Bag,
    Buyers Can Order A Minimum Of 100Bags And Above,
    Trailer Load Of 600Bags,
    Trailer Load Of 900Bags And Above,
    Contact The Sales Manager Mr Makoju Joseph on 2348O36909383 or assistant Mrs Grace on 2348O60478998 For Inquiry..

  • Joe Thomas

    I really share your sentiment, but will also add that it’s high time our governors show us what the 13% is doing, so that see where there is a short fall before we request for. All the it’s a start, as this will motivate each state to mine their minerals.

    • papred06

      There is no body to monitor the activities of the governors in our present constitution. The state assemblies are useless hence the governors are so powerful.