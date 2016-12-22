El-Rufai Says Attack on His Convoy, Part of Burden of Leadership

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-eufai, has described the attack on his convoy on Tuesday by irate mob in Kafanchan as part of the burden of leadership.

In a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the governor described the incident as unfortunate.

Several vehicles in the governor’s convoy were destroyed by the protesters who pelted the convoy with stones during his visit to Kafanchan on Tuesday.

The governor has however urged that no one should respond to the treatment meted on him by demonstrators.

“The governor is of the view that there must be no reaction to the incident other than a continued commitment to restore peace and harmony” the statement said.

El-Rufai expressed sympathy with the chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Dr. Bege Katuka and his family whose home was burnt by the protesters.

Aruwan said: “The governor and his entourage were pelted with stones by irate mob who were protesting against the frequent killings by bandits in communities in the southern part of the state. Windscreen of some of the vehicles were destroyed during the incident.”

The statement quoted the governor as saying: “In the name of God, I am begging you. No one should take the law into his or her hand over what happened in Kafanchan.

“Although it is unfortunate, but we must rise above induced prejudice and hatred. We must defeat hate with patience, love and dedication to duty and not eye for an eye.

“It is also a burden of leadership and we will, by the special grace of God, overcome these forces of darkness who are dividing our citizens using religion, ethnicity and politics. I commend the high sense of professionalism exhibited by security personnel.

“I listened to three of the women who led the protesters as they asked me questions. I answered them and even invited them to a larger meeting, but they went on rampage and burnt the residence of the local government chairman.

“The government of Kaduna State and the Security Council sympathise with the chairman of Jema’a local government, Dr.Bege Katuka and his family over the unfortunate incident that led to the burning of their home. Our prayers and support go with them.”

The state added that the governor was expected to update the people of the state on the steps being taken to improve security in the state in a state-wide live radio interview from 8p.m. to 10p.m, yesterday.