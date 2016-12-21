The Northeast in 2017

The Horizon: KAYODE KOMOLAFE, Email: kayode.komolafe@thisdaylive.com

The outlook for the northeast remains critical going by the assessments of the international organisations helping to end the humanitarian crisis in the region. It is important that the national response to the crisis should reflect the seriousness of purpose, which the situation in the northeast certainly deserves.

Although the sound bites from the military authorities seem to reinforce the optimism that the insurgency is being tackled, yet the emergency response to the poor condition of those displaced should be squarely put in focus. President Muhammadu Buhari also recently elevated the response to the humanitarian crisis by setting up a presidential committee to coordinate things. The projections from the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs suggest that Nigeria should gird its loins for next year if the crisis is not to get worse in the northeast. Almost seven million people are targeted in the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2017. These people who would be the focus of the plan live in the three most affected states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. Their condition is considered desperate in humanitarian terms. About two million are reported to be in the camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in which hundreds of thousands of children under five suffer severe malnutrition. The funding shortfall in 2016 is estimated be $292 million.

The reports and briefs of some of the international organisations working in the northeast embody some home truths. A review of these reports should readily elicit a response to the enormity of the problem at hand. For instance, one of the critical observations is contained in a September 2016 report of the Geneva-based Assessment Capacities Project (ACAPS). The seven year-old ACAPS is a non-profit initiative of a consortium of three Non Governmental Organisations (Action Contre la Faim – ACF, Norwegian Refugee Council and Save the Children International). According to the Project, the urgent needs of those in the IDP camps are food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection. It is not good enough that in its overview, the Project also observes as follows: “The national response capacity remains weak. However there have been efforts to scale up the response, through the increase of funding from the Federal government to the state government and through attempts to improve coordination among federal, state,
Local authorities and other partners.” What the Project has to say about protection of those in the camp should also worry the authorities: “The blurring of the lines between civilian and insurgent, and between humanitarian intervention and security surveillance, has allowed abuse of civilians to go unreported.”

The point at issue is the coordination of the efforts and discipline of the process. Of course, the grim picture painted in the reports of international organisations is a true one; Nigerians living in the affected areas have more soul-depressing stories themselves to tell. In the last few months, this reporter has attempted to draw attention on this page to the sad stories from the northeast. It is worth repeating some of the observations on the crisis and the less than satisfactory handling of things by those entrusted with responsibilities. All stakeholders agree that the severe lack of access of the displaced to clean water, nourishing food, basic medical care, schools for children etc. are an immediate issue to tackle. In fact, there are reports that relief workers are still hindered from reaching some persons trapped in remote areas because of the factor of security. Some legislators are talking of a commission for the northeast. Maybe that is a long-term view of things. The region is doubtless in need of rehabilitation and reconstruction. Meanwhile, the starving children have to be saved today so that they can live to be beneficiaries of the future reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The magnitude of the crisis is hardly appreciated in some quarters. If anything at all, there appears to be a greater consciousness on the part of the outside world of the danger and hardship to which people especially children are exposed in those parts of Nigeria. Governments at all levels should henceforth focus on a better coordination of the responses to the crisis to the benefits of the victims. There have been reported opening up of territories formerly under the control of Boko Haram. This should enable aid workers to reach more people trapped in poor conditions that might have been largely underreported.

In a way, the picture is getting clearer now that more towns and villages have been opened up due to the gallant efforts of the armed forces and other security agencies. Yet, latest reports suggest that hundreds of thousands of people are still trapped and are at the risk of malnutrition. A proof has been provided by the experience in Bama where aid workers are actively providing relief to the victims has lent credence to this grim projection.

In projecting towards next year, government should heed the strident warnings of development organisations that famine may further plague a zone of Nigeria already devastated by the bestial war of Boko Haram. The charity organisation, Medicins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) has warned against the deterioration in the health conditions of the victims due to inadequate medical care. In one of the most credible estimates, the number of children facing starvation in Borno alone has been put at over 400, 000. There is also a warning that some of those poor children may die daily if relief does not come their way promptly. This piece of news should raise an alarm to all humanitarian organisations and individuals. The UN’s budget of $300m is expected to be funded by international donors as organisations and individuals.

That is why greater attention has to be drawn to the problem in order to attract help from outside the country.

External help is already coming from organisations and individuals. More donations are being made from outside. The heroic efforts of aid workers taking risks to provide relief to the victims should be better appreciated. They are indeed making all the difference. Their operational relationship with agencies of government and other bodies should be smoothened.

This positive development has imposed its own challenge. The campaign for external help should be conducted methodically so as to achieve the desired results. The donors, of course, would consider the sense of purpose here among other things. Doubtless, Nigeria needs of external help to tackle the humanitarian crisis in the northeast. The need for external help even becomes greater in the light of the prevailing financial crunch. To justify the confidence of donors, government should rethink its strategy of confronting the crisis.

It is important in this phase of emergency response there should be competent, prudent and honest coordination of efforts. It is the demonstrable seriousness here that would engender the confidence of external donors. In this respect, the presidential committee on the northeast is a welcome development. There should be an organising principle underlying the distribution of relief materials.

In proportionate terms, the state and local governments should also deploy the public resources at their disposal for the care of the people who are in this life-threatening situation.

Another immensely helpful thing is that the military is also giving a helping hand in providing humanitarian relief especially in the area of medical care. The defence and security authorities should do more ensure that liberated towns and villages are secure for relief efforts to spread to more people. It is no good news that months after the defence authorities announced that Boko Haram had been pushed back, relief workers cannot still take food to starving children in some villages.

The humanitarian conscience of Nigeria’s well-endowed organisations and individuals ought to be pricked by the grim situation in the northeast. Outside donors would be enthused by the action of Nigerian organisations and individuals to solve the problem.

In planning for the northeast next year, governments at the three tiers of governments should be reminded for the umpteenth time that the welfare of those who are displaced in the Boko Haram war is ultimately their job. No tier of government in the region should be permitted to abdicate this responsibility. The pressure should be stepped up to ensure that governments perform their duties to the poor people.

External donors in the relief efforts would certainly be discouraged by the corruption in the administration of the relief efforts for the victims. Government should categorically confront this. Those who have callously diverted the food meant for starving children should be punished according to the law. The resources available to provide succour for the victims should be judiciously managed. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure transparency in the process.

All told, will it be too ambitious to expect the Buhari administration to end the humanitarian crisis in the northeast in 2017?

  • Jon West

    The situation in the Northeast, while saddening, is not really a great surprise. That region had always been the most undervdeveloped of the blighted North of Nigeria and a real disaster in waiting which was then triggered by the self inflicted Boko haram insurgency designed to ensure regime change. That the imbecile inhabitants of the region are now harvesting the deserved grapes of wrath is the unintended consequence of group stupidity.
    In a previous incarnation of Nigeria’s constant decline to the abyss, millions of people and children of a far superior genre were starved to death in a genocidal war of attrition in which some “great” Nigerian leaders, including a “sage”, opined that starvation of fellow citizens was a legitimate instrument of warfare. Now the chicken have come home to roost and in this incarnation, starvation is being used as a legitimate instrument of regime change and the presentation of the propensity of the elite of Northern Nigeria to profit from the suffering of their own people.

    Instead of the several Northern beneficiaries of serial looting of Nigeria’s resources funding the rehabilitation of the Northeast, efforts are instead expended on the passage of a Northeast Development Bill at the National Assembly, designed to siphon oil revenue from the Niger delta to an already fraudulently excessively funded region. Meanwhile beneficiaries of the Nigerian carpetbagger political and economic system like Aliko Dangote and Mohammed Indimi etc are busy inviting Bono for help and donating millions of dollars to Lyn University in Florida , spending millions of dollars in marriage ceremonies with the daughters of the Certificateless One and his ilk, while not committing any of their own abundant resources. The SGF who is from the region is busy stealing funds for the displaced and starving populations, while security operatives are engaged in the sexual exploitation of thier own women. How low can people really descend.Is nothing Infra Dig in the North?

    This is the tragedy of Northern Nigeria and by extension the rest of the country, since the North had been in the driving seat of this evil contraption of a country more than any other region. You have to feel sorry for the starving minions in the Northeast ad the rest of the blighted North of Nigeria, but there is such a thing as karma and the laws of natural justice; the laws of cause and effect. You reap what you sow; you sow the wind of sorrows for other people and reap the whirlwind of sorrows for your own people. Let the North get their just desserts. That’s Life.

    • “Korede

      “which was then triggered by the self inflicted Boko haram insurgency designed to ensure regime change.”

      I don’t know who is the autrhur of the belief. We all know the history of Boko Haram and the violent harm of the group predated the GEJ government. It does nobody any good if we still carry on like this.

      • William Norris

        Boko Haram was an adopted APC project. The insurgency only became a major problem when Jonathan succeeded the late Yaradua as President. At that point Boko Haram was transformed into the armed faction of the Fulani political alliance called APC.

        Buhari insisted many a time that an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North.

        Buhari and Tinubu many times called demanded amnesty for Boko Haram.

        The situation in the North East is a very predictable BLOWBACK. Google the term. It was coined by the CIA, an agency very experienced in the dark arts of political subversion.

        Jon West has the same mentality of as the people who fomented Boko Haram so he understands the issue very well. The Biafran disaster was also Blowback that resulted from Igbo hubris. So it’s no surprise Jon West knows and recognizes the North Eastern crisis for what it is.

        • Lawrenece Ifo

          Hahahahaha.
          If we follow your reasoning, we have many BLOWBACKs.
          Like the present pathetic state of the affairs in the zoo which can then be attributed to be the BLOWBACK to your naive One Nigeria mantra.
          The Pollution, and emasculation of oil blocks and sudden cry for resources control which is also a BLOWBACK to abandoned property.
          Many BLOWBACKs though…KIKIKIKIKI,

          • Jon West

            Kikikiki!!!!

          • Lawrenece Ifo

            Oga, Merry xmas in advance and give us more enriching words next year.

          • Jon West

            Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year my dear man. I promise to devastate the Government of the imbecile Mullah from Daura next year. Watch Out!!

          • William Norris

            I’ve ALWAYS maintained that One Nigeria is an exercise in futility.

            Unfortunately non of the tribes has the strength or means to break free from the British prison called Nigeria. Biafra amply illustrated that fact.

            That being the case, the best solution is TRIBAL AUTONOMY. Such a devolution of power will make Nigeria somewhat more beneficial to its various peoples.

            I only speak to reality. You & Jon West can keep beating your chests like Great Apes. This is Africa after all so WTF.

          • Lawrenece Ifo

            Nobody called you names but merely expressed their own opinion like you.

            But you just turned around to behave like one of the awful so called great names which you struggled to call your betters…what a bile infested soul!

            While at the same time, you used your own folly to confirm that indeed, we are not beating our chest by just reminded you of the reality of your BLOWBACKs.

            How can there ever be tribal autonomy as such will remove the attraction to the one Nigeria enterprise which is your oil and its accompanying pollution?
            I don’t know when you will realize and see the nexus between the continuation of Nigeria and your oil and pollution?
            As demanding for anything less is indirectly furthering Biafra agenda which you detest.

            So the fact is that it is either that you acquiesce to your resources being used to run the enterprise to your detriment or face the inevitable Biafra.

            Although, there is nothing your puerile subjective view can do to change the reality of right to self-determination in the contemporary international politics and legal order.

            As there is no other thing that attracts the disparate groups together except the oil and the way it is continuously being looted.

            So you are in a quagmire and it is not an African thing but your UGLY thing alone.

            Again….kikikikikiki…what a mighty BLOWBACK.

          • William Norris

            THERE WILL BE NO BIAFRA for the Igbo.

            So John West will continue living as a prisoner of war waiting to go home. You make good company for him, scratch his fur, then he’ll pick ticks off your back.

            You belong in the Zoo…..FOREVER.

          • Lawrenece Ifo

            Just ,make sure that you will continue to donate your so called oil and your land to be polluted and I will be glad to continue to receive the allocation at the expense of your pain and misery…hahahaa.

            Although, I wonder if the zoo can survive with a meager oil export with teeming youths and aging population, especially from the ‘One Nigeria species’ who are accustomed to welfare state and hand out??

            So Biafra will come to me on a platter of gold!

            While you lick your years of pollution and in your isolation as a tiny group, remember how you foolishly donated your resources to undo your betters when you are faced with inevitable endemic environmental impact with nothing to show for it except relics of abandoned properties.

            Bitter man!!!

            You will crumble the zoo for me as you have no option than to do so.

            Again….Kikikkikikikikikikikikikikikikikikik!

          • William Norris

            I don’t reply you because your comments are based on the mistaken assumption that I’m African. God forbid bad thing !!!

            Leave it to an African Ape to default to linear thinking and false suppositions. Backward brains all of you…..

          • Truetalk

            if you are not an African, how dare you dabble into the affairs that concerns African.

          • William Norris

            The UK dabbled in African affairs and most of you loved it so much you converted to their religion, Christianity.

            My take is ANYONE has the right to interfere in African affairs.

      • Jon West

        How naive and simplistic can a young man be? The Taliban and Madrassa schools in Pakistan preceded the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, but the CIA and Pakistan Interservices Intelligence contracted them to devasatating effect to fight the “Godless” communist Russians. Now the Taliban have killed over 8,000 American soldiers and over 500,000 Pakistanis. Are you getting some education my Nigerian-manufactured graduate?

        • “Korede

          You have not said anything. I don’t see any link between the fact that Boko Haram preceeded even OBJ government, the quote from you original comment and the response. If anybody does, let the person show me the link. Boko Haram forsaw GEJ government even before GEJ became VP?

      • benedict chindi

        To explain further, there is the real Boko Haram…you know, the one doing the drama in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa; and there is the political Boko Haram, i.e the group that blew up shopping malls and bus stops in Abuja, the mosque in Kano and some locations in Gombe.

        Both groups were used for regime change; the political Boko Haram more so.

    • Netanyahu

      Each time I invoke the law of karma on the cursed north, some renegades brand me insensitive. In life we reap what we sow. I appreciate your stark truth about the ugly situation in the desert of this contraption. Do I have pity for them, nope! Thank you Mr. West for your contributions on this forum, which are always very elucidating. Merry Xmas in advance, as we say in this clime.

      • Jon West

        And Merry Xmas to you too.

    • Judith

      Aptly stated.

    • Truetalk

      Thanks you so much Jon West, you said it all. I said it in one of my post ‘ let the North Burn for all I care and let starvation be their everyday visitor. Happy Xmas.

  • 0swal0

    If the strength and tenacity of a nation is judged from how well it caters for the weakest and most afflicted amongst them, then Nigeria (actually Northern Nigeria) has been weighed, measured and found wanting by the crises in the North East.

    How do you steal from and sexually abuse the weak and defenseless? And all of these atrocities perpetrated by official types- Public Office Holders, Civil Servants, Soldiers, Policemen, ad infinitum ad nauseam!

    Apologies please, but from its antecedents in this theater, I doubt that Mr Buhari’s government can sort this problem out. As for the other middling kleptocrats- Gov Shettima and the relevant LG Chairmen, your guess is as good as mine. Apart from being ill-prepared and ill-equipped to tackle such a magnitude of disaster, they are hobbled by a dangerously dogmatic idiosyncrasy and blinded by a fiery hatred of all things perceived West. So good advise/support from smart southerners are less welcome than mediocre opinions/plans from northern muslims.

    The point is that all of them are focussed on the everything else except the problem. They play demonic politics driven by their hate for christians, the Ibos, the oil-bearing peoples, etc. So nothing will work as nothing was planned to work. Sad, sad, sad.

    • Jon West

      These people are all being true to type. The elite of the North feed off the sufferings of their own people. That is their mantra and that is why Nigeria died under their unrelenting hold from January 10, 1970. These people are imbeciles from head to toe . They ruin the Lugardian zoo because the other animals prefer the slow death in the zoo to the emancipation by the hated , but indefatigable occupant of the zoo who unfortunately is the only occupant that knows where the key to liberation and a banquet of food and opportunity is kept. That is the Lugardian Zoo for you.

  • Egbu Yugo

    The situation in the northeast is disheartening though mostly self inflicted. Many innocent people are caught up in a war they know nothing about.