Taraba : Death Toll Hits 31 as Fulani, Tiv Crisis Escalates

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The death toll of last Sunday’s crisis between Fulani and Tivs in Taraba State has risen to 31 has the crisis escalated to six other communities in Gassol Local Government Area of the state.

No fewer than 20 people were killed in the early hours of Sunday at Dan Anacha in a reprisal attack by Fulani herdsmen who went on a killing spree to avenge the killing of a man by some hoodlums suspected to be Tivs.

Seven people were said to have been killed at Salon Gida Ward and Nanguru in Gassol Local Government yesterday comprising three women and four men.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), David Misal, confirmed the incident but stated that police authorities in the state had drafted anti-riot policemen to return normalcy to the troubled spots.

The leader of the Fulani communities in the area, Ardo Adam, as well as the Tiv leader, Goodman Saw Aondo Dahida, equally confirmed the fresh attacks in separate interviews with journalists.

The three communities where the fresh killings took occurred are Ijorkya 1, Ijorkya 2 and Ijorkya 3 as well as Tse Mchiamine all in Salon Gida Ward of the local government.

Besides, Nonguku and Chia villages in Nanguru Ward were also said to have come under severe attacks though the casualty figures are yet to be ascertained.