Labour Grounds Arik Airlines’ Operations

Following Arik Airlines’ inability to pay its workers for seven months, the United Labour Congress (ULC) and Engineers Union on Tuesday shut the offices of the airline, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The acting Chairman of ULC, Mr. Tokunbo Korodo, told NAN that the union could no longer tolerate the inhuman treatment of the management of Arik Air to its workers.

Komodo said besides owing the workers for seven months, the airline was not reporting the taxes of workers to relevant bodies.

Details later…