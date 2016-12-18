Kwara Assembly to Adopt Zero Budget Template in Passing 2017 Budget into Law

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the presentation of the 2017 budget to the Kwara State House of Assembly by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, members of the assembly have said that they will adopt zero budgeting template to ensure value for all funds appropriated and passed into law.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Social Development, Tourism, Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Saheed Popoola, gave this indication while speaking with journalists in Ilorin weekend.

Popoola, who represents Ojomu/ Balogun Constituency in the state House of Assembly, said zero budgeting template would be adopted by the legislature, to ensure that all funds appropriated were judiciously spent to improve on the well-being of the Kwarans.