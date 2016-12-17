Zenith Christmas Youth Parade Retains Charm

Hundreds of school children and orphanages in Lagos turned out last week for the annual Zenith Bank Christmas Youth Parade. They were joined by the management and staff of the bank for a day of fun.

This annual Christmas Youth Parade, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at supporting the development and education of the Nigerian child, lived up to its billings, as the youth danced and celebrated the joy of Christmas.

The youth were entertaioned by 2016: Yemi Alade and Tekno.

Such was the power of the platform and the impact that Zenith Bank, which has built a reputation for Youth Development and remains committed to continue to champion the course of the development of youth who will be administering our great country tomorrow.

The road carnival, held on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, is designed to occupy youth meaningfully during the yuletide season through funfair and youth development activities. It is also a forum established to create partnership that will engender a common course and vision.

Over the years, the parade has succeeded in creating a platform for children from diverse cultural, religious and ethnic backgrounds to meet, interact and have fun. This platform has over the years impacted the self-belief of participants, who represent hope for a brighter tomorrow. Through the various entertainments, the children are exposed to various cultural norms of the country.

Now in its 10th year, the annual parade has featured some of Nigeria’s top music stars including Wizkid (2012); Olamide (2013); multiple-award winning music star, Davido (2014); Kiss Daniel and Korede Bello (2015).

The youth who had great fun are already looking forward to the 2017 edition.

A statement from the bank at the end of the highly successful road show reads: “At Zenith Bank, partnership with the youths in the areas of empowerment and development is a culture. This culture has over the years impacted the self-belief of participants and the hope for a brighter tomorrow. Zenith Bank will continue to champion the course of the development of our youth who will be administering our great country tomorrow.”