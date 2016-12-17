Azikiwe, Babangida, Ojukwus, Ekwueme, Others Honoured as Anambra Marks 25th Anniversary

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State government yesterday honoured several notable Nigerians including former first Civilian President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, late Igbo icon, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu and his father Louis and former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme among others as part of the activities marking the 25th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Babangida was honoured under the category of lifetime achievement award. THISDAY gathered that the former military president was honoured for creating the state in 1991.

Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano who announced the award said the anniversary award was put together to recognise sons and daughters who had excelled in various endeavours, adding that the state had men of means in all spheres of life.

The state also honoured past military and elected governors of the state under the lifetime achievement awards as General Babangida.

Under the pillar of our heritage award, the state honoured Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, father of former Biafra leader, Chief Chukwuemeka.

Dr. Azikiwe, literary giant, Prof Chinua Achebe, Olaudah Equiano and Francis Cardinal Arinze were also honoured under the Pillar of our heritage award.

Ekwueme, Emeka Anyaoku, Chuba Okadigbo, Nwafor Orizu, Louis Mbanefo, Arch Bishop Jude Okolo the papal nuncio to Dominican Republic and others, were hounoured under the light bearer award.

Business moguls, entrepreneurs and philanthropists such as Prince Arthur Eze; Chairman Orient Oil, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Motors, Dr. Ifeanyi Uba of Capital Oil and Gas among numerous others were also honoured under the category; philanthropist extraordinaire and business titans award.

Traditional rulers who had served over 30 years on the throne were also honoured under the icon of tradition awards, while senators and members of the House of Representatives from the state were honoured under the distinguished public service award.

However, Mr. Peter Obi, immediate past governor of the state shunned the award. Obi who was also honoured under the lifetime achievement award neither turned up nor sent a representative.

THISDAY was unable to reach Mr. Valentine Obienyem, media aide of the former governor on the reason for Obi’s absence.

Obi and his successor, Governor Obiano have been engaged in a bitter war, and have both defied most distinguished son of the state who have waded into the feud.

The Anambra 25th anniversary which started in June this year will end at Christmas, when a concert would mark the end of the six months long celebration.