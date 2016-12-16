Technology Firm Enhances Operation in Nigeria

Zoto, a product of Hedonmark Management Services Limited and one of Nigeria’s fastest mobile recharge app has announced it has enhanced its presence in Google play store in Nigeria for the shopping category. With this new development, Zoto explained in a statement that it has registered a strong presence in the airtime recharge segment in Africa, which was dependent upon physical scratch recharge cards and USSD short codes until now.

Founder/CEO, Zoto, Vipul Sharma said: “We thank Nigeria for making us the number one mobile recharge app in such a short period of time. We are committed to bringing more innovations to provide reliable and convenient mobile payments solution to our customers.

“The traditional scratch cards and USSD based mobile recharge is a challenge for most Nigerians who value time and convenience. Zoto App offers customers a convenient way to stay connected and recharge from any network. It allows the customer to save card details in the app and thus helps to eliminate the hassle of entering card details time and again.

“Mobile payments have a massive potential in Nigeria because of the growing smartphone penetration & mobile internet penetration. With 84 million unique subscribers in Nigeria, Zoto offers a disruptive and highly scalable value proposition,” further added Vipul.