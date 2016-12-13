APC Must Brace-Up For Harder Challenges, Dogara Tells Oyegun

as party resolves issues with House of Reps caucus

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, has asked the National Chairman of Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) that the party cannot afford to be complacent if it hopes to remain in power.

Dogara who regretted that regular meetings the party leadership and its members at National Assembly ought to have been taken place before now, however,said the though many mistakes were made at the on set of the administration, the meeting was able to trash most of issues affecting the relationship with members in the House of Representatives.

“As long as it is human institution where human beings are involved, no human being is perfect. In a situation where you don’t have perfection, certInly there will be mistakes. There are plenty mistakes and wee will not run away from them. If we think that we should have a party that will have not have challenges or problems or crisis, you are just deceiving yourself.

” You can’t put the party in an autopilot as it were and expect that it will run on its own. We looked at all those areas and so e of the, are family issues which you can not bring to public glare. But as sons of the party, we have been able to look at those areas and I can assure you that we have trashed them,’ he said.

Oyegun had led NWC to a similar meeting last week with the Senate caucus of the party led by the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Speaking yesterday at the APC national secretariat before he led other principals members of the House to a closed-door meeting with the party national officers, Dogara warned that if the APC leaders hands nothing will be achieved.