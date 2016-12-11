Lagos Set for CAF Beach Soccer Championship

With few days to the 2016 CAF Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations /2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Qualifiers to be held at Eko Atlantic, the Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness to host a hitch free and glamorous tournament, from Tuesday 13 to Sunday 18 December.

The Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations is the main international championship for beach soccer in Africa, mirroring that of the Africa Cup of Nations in association football, aiming to crown the best nation on the continent.

The following eight teams qualified for the final tournament. They are Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Morocco and Senegal.

The State Government through Lagos State Sports Commission says it will leave nothing to chance not only to give the visiting African teams, coaches, and officials of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) the best of Lagos hospitality, but also ensure that the competition meets up to the standard expected.

The Sports Commission has since swung into action with the inauguration of various sub-committees to work with the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) and other relevant authorities of CAF for the competition.

The transport and security sub-committees are shuttling the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja to receive the delegates coming for the event even as nine CAF officials arrived from Cairo on Friday.

The Nigerian team, Super Sand Eagles will move into the Eko Hotel on today from their camp.