Stallion Hyundai Motors Unveils Seasons Sales 

Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL) has announced a starting price offer of NGN2, 595,000 in an ongoing 2016 Yuletide sales offer for prospecting customers seeking to buy Hyundai cars in the company’s periodic sales campaign, ‘Hyundai Seasons Bonanza.’

Announcing the offer in Lagos, HMNL Head, Sales and Marketing Jatin Nadkarni said the 2016 Hyundai sales bonanza coincides with the recently announced vehicle imports restriction through the land borders by the Federal Government.

Nadkarni advised intending buyers to take advantage of the sales to buy choice Hyundai vehicles currently restricted to select Hyundai vehicles including two made-in-Nigeria models, Hyundai Grand Xcent (MT) and i10 (AT) cars with Veloster hatchback sport car.

The sales could afterwards be extended to cover other models in the Hyundai line-up, the Hyundai Motors sales and marketing helmsman assured.

He said: “Stallion Hyundai Motors manufacturing and sales conglomerate is already putting in place potent strategies to introduce customer-friendly initiatives to fill whatever vacuums the just announced prohibition on vehicle imports through the land borders could have on the vehicle market.”

Buyers of homemade Grand Xcent saloon car for instance would during the sales beoffered free annual maintenance contract and one year or 20, 000 kilometres (or whichever comes first,) while buyers of Hyundai i10 and Veloster are allowed free registration and accessories respectively.

These incentives are in addition to Hyundai standard five-year or 100, 000 kilometre warranty, Hyundai Motors representative explained.

Nadkarni also said Hyundai understands the evolving needs and preferences of customers’ promises to meet the growing demand for functional vehicles in Nigeria at pocket-friendly prices.

B-segment Hyundai Grand Xcent and i10 saloon cars are powered by 1.25Litre Kappa Dual VTVT capacity engine and assembled in Nigeria at the Hyundai Motors plant in Lagos.

Mated to a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission, the Hyundai Grand Xcent is admirable for daily travels with an entirely new level of art with comfortable and spacious cabin.

Hyundai Veloster hatchback sedan on the other hand is powered by 132 horsepower 1.6litre four cylinder engine with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The car is uniquely styled with asymmetric door layout – a single large portal for the driver and two smaller apertures on the passenger side for front and rear seats.