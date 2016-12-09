Ortom Denies Involvement in New Mega Party

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, has denied the allegation that he, along with other governors of 16 states are involved in a plan to float a mega party to rescue power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, the governor stated that he was not part of such plan.

In the statement, the governor stated that as the standard bearer of the APC who was popularly elected by the people of the state and is still enjoying maximum support of the people as he continues to deliver good governance.

He noted that for these reasons, he could not have been involved in any clandestine plot to launch another political party.

Ortom said he did not at any time attend any meeting where the formation of the said new mega party was discussed.

He added that he had neither discussed such an idea with anyone nor given it a thought.

“Ortom is a loyal member of the APC and is in full support of the leadership of party under the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. The governor also believes that the leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari is what the country needs to overcome the current challenges and is committed to supporting Mr. President to succeed.”

He said the whole world was applauding President Buhari for his anti-corruption crusade, integrity and discipline, adding that what the president deserves is support from Nigerians and not distraction.

The governor said: “The APC has brought real positive change in all ramifications of the life of the country, so I do not foresee any other political party coming to do half of what the government of our great party APC is already doing. Nigerians know that it is easier to destroy than to build. President Muhammadu Buhari is rebuilding the country and I stand solidly with him and will continue to support him.”

The governor said he should therefore be excluded from any further discussion or news report regarding the new mega party, adding that he was busy with the selfless service to the state at the moment and does not need any distraction.