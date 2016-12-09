Eid-El Maulud: FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The federal government yesterday declared next public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Muhamadu Maccido, on behalf of the Minister, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (rtd), in Abuja.

The minister enjoined all Muslim faithful and Ni

gerians in general to cooperate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari, as he works tirelessly to build a strong, united and peaceful nation.

Dambazau, also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace across the nation, while calling on all to be patient and supportive of the present administration for the successful implementation of its programmes.