Buhari Orders Investigation into Death of NYSC Member in Kano

Asks parents not to panic

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an independent investigation into the death of Miss Ifedolapo Oladepo in Kano State while on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the investigation should unravel the true circumstances of her death.

The president also commiserated with the families of the three NYSC members who lost their lives recently during the 2016 Batch ‘B’ orientation programme in three states.

The president, who described the demise of these young Nigerians as “shocking, sad and unfortunate,” regretted that they died in the course of answering the national call to serve.

He urged the families, friends and associates of the deceased to be consoled by the knowledge that their loved ones paid the supreme price while on national service and not for ignoble reasons.

Buhari also extended condolences to the Director-General and management of the NYSC over the transition of the youth corps members, Chinyerum Nwenenda Elechi, Ifedolapo Oladepo and Monday Asuquo Ukeme, in Bayelsa, Kano and Zamfara States respectively.

While enjoining the management to do all within its powers to protect the lives of those under its charge, the president called on parents and guardians of current and potential NYSC participants not to panic over the recent tragic deaths.