No Allowances for Super Falcons Now, Says FG

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The victorious Super Falcons, which trashed Cameroon 1-0 to win the African Women Nation’s Cup trophy at the weekend may have to wait much longer for their match bonuses as Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, has revealed that the Federal Government was financially incapacitated.

The minister, who briefed State House correspondents on the sideline of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari said the economic recession would not allow government to settle the allowances of the players.

The Information Minister said the demands raised by the girls concerning their unpaid bonuses were germane and the issue was raised at the FEC by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

He said government believed in rewarding athletes who had done the country proud as had become a tradition.

He however promised that the female footballers would be paid as soon as resources had been sorted out.

There were speculations that the female footballers threatened to seize the trophy they won unless their match bonuses and allowances were paid in full.

The girls were said to have demanded a total of $15,500 dollars each but government said they could only afford $100 dollars.

Buhari had shortly after the match which was played on Saturday December 3rd congratulated the Super Falcons on their victory over the senior female football team of Cameroon.

He had described the hard-earned victory over the Indomitable Lionesses as “very sweet and well-deserved,” saying the Nigerian women are known for their “indomitable spirit, resilience and team work”.