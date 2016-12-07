CIBN Seeks Support of Stockbrokers to Promote Nigeria

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has called for support of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as operators in the stock market in their quest to showcase the investment opportunities in Nigeria.

The President, CIBN, Prof. Segun Ajibola, made this call during a courtesy visit of the Council to the Exchange, where he also rang the closing gong at the NSE in Lagos on Monday.

The CIBN boss said the 22nd edition of the World Conference of Banking Institute (WCBI) to be hosted by Nigeria in April next year, would be a good opportunity to showcase the countries potential.

“It is an opportunity to showcase the investment opportunities in Nigeria and to correct certain paradigms about Nigeria. We believe by the time the world comes here in April next year, we would be able to present Nigeria to the world.

“At the end of that conference, we believe we would see an increase in foreign investments in the country. We are looking up to the operators in the capital market to assist us in convincing the whole world about,” Ajibola said.

While speaking on the activities of the CIBN in the economy, he said the institute is mandated to play some critical roles within the Nigerian state.

He pointed out that for the financial services industry, the CIBN plays advocacy role for all stakeholders and promotes ethics, professionalism among bankers.

Furthermore, he told the stockbrokers that the CIBN has collaboration with local and international institutions and bodies to develop capacity, adding that it also works with universities and polytechnics to develop capacity and certification.

“We also ensure that code of conduct is strictly adhered to, and our benchmarks are not below international standards. And when there are cases of infraction, we have, by virtue of the provisions of our extant law, a disciplinary tribunal that has the powers of a High Court to discipline erring members.

“That, we have done severally. We look for ways of championing the Nigerian project forward at every opportuned time. We are very active globally. As at today, we conduct examination for The Gambia, we are starting of Liberia and Sierra

“We have extended our operations beyond the shores of Nigeria. We have three international branches as at today. They are in the United Kingdom, USA and Canada. We do this so that we can reach out to international organisations and aga cies that are authorities in various areas of banking and finance,” he said.