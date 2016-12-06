NCC Auctions 5.4GHz Spectrum Licence for N55m

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday raked in N55 million from the auction of two slots of 25 MHz in the 5.4GHz spectrum for delivery of wireless broadband in Lagos State.

At the conclusion of the auction for the six bidders who went through 11 rounds in Abuja, NCC’s Auction Overseer, Mr. Ubale Maska, said Cobranet Ltd and Swiftnetworks Ltd, each won one of the two slots at the price of N27,659,347.10.

The six companies that bidded for the two slots available for Lagos State are Swiftnetworks Ltd, Cobranet Ltd, Tizeti Network Ltd, E-Kennet Ltd, Steam Broadcasting and Communications Ltd. and Juniper Solutions Ltd.

The two successful companies have therefore been provisionally awarded the slots and have up till January 5, 2017, to pay the balance of N25,784,347.10. The two companies made initial payment of N2 million each.

In a remark, the CEO of Swiftnetworks, Mr. Charles Anudu, while commending NCC for its transparency in the bidding process, said: “NCC has displayed a very high level of transparency. If every regulator in Nigeria can be as transparent as NCC, Nigeria will go a long way.”

He assured that the company would utilize the resource to do NCC proud in the deployment of broadband services in its area of jurisdiction.