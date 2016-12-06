Digitalreality Print Limited Celebrates 10 Years in Operation

Digitalreality Print Limited, a leading printing and corporate support service providers in Nigeria, has commenced a week-long series of activities to celebrate 10 years in operation.

The company, which opened for business in September 2006, is today a world class provider of commercial printing services in the areas of offset (paper), large format, monogram, digital screen print, heat transfer, corporate and industrial signage production.

Its edge in the industry is its continuous investment in the latest state-of-the-art equipment and technology which ensures the highest quality output on time/every time and this has placed it above its competitors.

Elsie Akin-Adesola, its Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are committed to working closely with our clients from conception to completion. With our expert knowledge and unrivaled experience, Digitalreality Print Limited is a print partner of choice for leading organisations in Nigeria and beyond.”

Series of activities lined up by the management include essay competition for secondary school students on an industry related topic where winners will go home with fantastic cash prices.

Others are a charity walk from the company’s old office (14 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere) to its new office on 78/89 Commercial Avenue, Sabo-Yaba as well as donations to Pacelli School for the Blind.

During the one week celebration, the company’s esteemed customers are to enjoy generous discounts while the celebration will end with a dinner during which loyal staff and clients will be awarded.