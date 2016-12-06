APC Denies Going After Wike, Accuses Governor of Arms Build-Up

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s legislative election re-run in Rivers state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the allegation of threat to the life of the state governor, Nyesom Wike, by the Peoples Democratic Party.

It claimed that it was a cover-up for an alleged massive arms build-up by the governor in readiness for the election.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, APC denied being involved in any plot to assassinate the governor or to use security agents to intimidate PDP supporters.

He alleged that Governor Wike and his party are being haunted by their “horrible past misdeeds”.

“The report by the Rivers State government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging the withdrawal of Wike’s security aides and an assassination threat on the Governor is a hoax meant to deflect attention from the reports of an arms build up and other sinister plots the Wike-led PDP administration plans to execute on election day,” Buni said.

APC said that it is alerting security agencies to investigate the report of an arms build-up and to be on high alert over the security situation in Rivers State.

“Nobody is after Wike. The governor and the PDP’s diversionary and false alarm is hinged on the reality that they will lose the legislative re-run elections once security is tightened in Rivers State.”