NCC Board: I Have no Hands in Obono-Obla’s Disqualification, Says Owan-Enoh

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Senator John Owan-Enoh, has stated that he was in no way responsible for the senate’s withdrawal of Obono-Obla’s clearance to serve as a non-executive member of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

In a letter sighted by THISDAY dated November 22, and forwarded from the office of the Senate President Bukola Saraki, the name of Obono-Obla who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Prosecution, was listed as one of the three persons whose nominations were rejected by the senate.

However, Obono-Obla was among the five nominees by the president who were approved by the Senate on November 17, 2016, during the plenary of the whole house.

The development has not gone down well with Obono-Obla’s supporters, and a cross section of the people of the state, who pointedly accused two senators from the state of being responsible for the withdrawal of his nomination.