Eko Disco Announces Planned Power Outage in Ajah, Lekki, Alagbon

By Ejiofor Alike



Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) yesterday announced that there would be power outage in Lekki, Ajah and part of Alagbon in Lagos on December 8.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudi, said in a statement that the outage was to enable the maintenance crew from the Transmission Company of Nigeria replace the weak Aluminium Conductor Down Dropper between the line and capacitor voltage transformer at Ajah Transmission Station.

Idemudia added that Eko Disco had been briefed by Mr. Mustapha Raji, an Engineer from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ajah Sub Region.

“Kindly note that on Thursday, December 8, between 1000 and 1300hrs, there will be an outage on 330kv Egbin-Ajah Line 3. This is to enable maintenance crew replace the weak aluminium conductor down dropper between the line and the capacitor voltage transformer at Ajah T.S. With this outage, Ajah, Lekki and part of Alagbon T.S. will be affected. EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this three-hour outage,” Idemudia explained.

He however promised that supply will be restored to affected areas as soon as the maintenance is successfully completed.

Idemudia had at the weekend apologised to customers over continuous shortage of electricity supply.

He had blamed the shortage on a drastic reduction in the amount of electricity coming to EKEDC from the national grid.

According to him, the company could only distribute what was allocated to it from the national grid.

“We are, therefore, appealing to all our customers to bear with us as we try to ration whatever power is given to us in the interim. EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this prolonged blackout, though most of our consumers are affected by this outage but some areas are deeply affected. “Areas deeply affected by the drop in generation are Ikoyi, Park View Estate, Victoria Island, Awolowo Road, Obalende, Idumagbo, Lagos Island, Oniru and Lekki areas,” Idemudia said.

He further disclosed that the outage had led to vandalism of cables and transformers by unscrupulous elements and appealed to consumers within the network to be vigilant to stem the spate of cable theft and transformers vandalism.

“We also want to use this opportunity to appeal to our customers to be vigilant over our equipment as vandals may capitalise on the outage to carry out their evil act,” he added.