Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks And Mr 2kay Light Up The Skyy

Premium vodka brand Skyy lit the Lagos skies up at the ‘Life In The Skyy’ gig held at the rooftop of Lekki Coliseum yesterday 26th November.

Looking down the Lagos skyline from the fifth story pavilion of Lekki Coliseum, the event was a literal light in the sky as the hall was filled to capacity with hundreds of party goers in the white tops and denim dress code of Skyy Vodka.

Joining the fans were celebrity guests Chris D Razor, Benny Ark, Chris Ihidero, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Efa, Kunbi Oyelese, Uti, Asa Asika, Mocheddah, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Grey, Bollylomo, Latasha Ngwube, VJ Adams and music stars DJ Obi, Reekado Banks, Mr 2kay and Lil Kesh, it was a night of fun and excitement as music flowed alongside Skyy vodka.

Known to be a hip and edgy brand, Skyy Vodka is always eager to throw parties for its consumers to let their hair down and rock hard.

The ever energetic Hypeman Shoddy hosted the event and it kicked off with the award winning DJ Obi mixing an unending collection of hits.

By the time the Mavin Records artiste Reekado Banks took to stage, the atmosphere was thick with excitement. He was followed by Mr 2kay and he also delivered an entertaining medley of hits.

The crescendo of the night was street king and YBNL superstar Lil Kesh. The Shoki master didn’t take time before driving the packed hall into frenzy with his back to back jams- Efejoku, Ibile, Cause Trouble and Is it because I love you.

Speaking at the event, Brian Munro Limited General Manager Abayomi Ajao stated that ‘At Brian Munro, we have a direct connection with fun loving Nigerians and we know exactly what they want. That’s why time after time; we come up with these electrifying parties. As an upscale brand, it is our pleasure to provide upscale experiences for our consumers to enjoy. The Life in the Skyy party has placed Lagos in the elite network of fun loving cities across the world where Skyy Vodka is the official nightlife beverage.’

Even after the performances ended, the partying did not. DJ Obi continued to thrill the attendees with exciting music till the early hours of the morning.

EXCITEMENT BUILDS UP FOR COPA LAGOS

COPA Lagos, the annual global beach entertainment platform oragnised by Kinetic Sports is here again.

This year’s event promises to be the most prominent event where guests will experience a unique and exclusive beach lifestyle including a fashion show, food exhibition, cheerleader competition, life music performances featuring some of Nigeria’s best artistes. Stars who have performed at previous editions of the event include Dbanj, Naeto C, Shey Shay, Tekno, Falz, Tiwa Savage, among others. So fans should expect nothing less this year.

Since 2011 when the event started, it has moved from being the first ever international beach soccer event in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa to being one of the most attended sporting events in the region. COPA Lagos, which caters to all ages will take place at the Eko Atlantic City.

The organisers have teamed up with key fashion designers to unveil the 2016 Copa Lagos Fashion Show. The show will go beyond simply showcasing beach friendly designs to actively proposing a Copa lifestyle. The Copa lifestyle, personified by carefully curated pieces from clothing to accessories, will be presented in a fun, upbeat atmosphere with all the hallmarks of an easygoing affair. From make-up to music, the team will curate looks from known designers as well as upcoming talent.

Samson Adamu, the Managing Director of COPA Lagos, “COPA Lagos is not just about soccer. It’s a family event where we expect our guests to have a fun-filled experience on the beach.”

AACLE INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES BUSINESS MEDIA PLATFORM

A United Kingdom-based company, AACLE International, has launched a new business media platform that brings sustainable solutions to diverse challenges of the Nigerian entrepreneur while offering business and vocational people and, especially, students with business ideas all over the world a forum where they can engage and interact with like-minds. Further, this new online community of entrepreneurs aims to help entrepreneurs by providing financial and other solutions to the business needs of each member.

Founded by Nigerian professionals, aacle.com’s major targets, according to its Director of Social Enterprise, Tosin Adebusuyi, are young school leavers, young adults with viable business ideas and SMEs who would be given business grants ranging from N20, 000 to N1million. She said, “The aim of AACLE is to help bridge the gaps as a social enterprise that provides a veritable and robust space for interaction among entrepreneurs on one hand; and interaction with solution providers on the other hand. These solution providers are both private and institutional and they bring to the table the seed capital, startup fund, growth capital and expansion fund to existing and start-up SMEs.”

Adebusuyi noted that some of the solutions AACLE provides include funding SMEs, finding practical and lasting solutions to take-off challenges, offering legal advice and assistance as they affect businesses, mentoring the needs of business owners and even going as far as ensuring the well-being of entrepreneurs on the platform among others. Further, she said, “AACLE also hopes to empower the next generation of prospective small and micro entrepreneurs with business intelligence and start-up grants, provide existing and struggling small ventures with growth financing with no or relaxed collateral security, support pensioners and the unemployed with small grants for business venture and provide free on-line counsel to the unemployed in the area of CV writing, job hunting and interview preparation.”

As part of its entry efforts in job and wealth creation, the Central Bank of Nigeria, through its Entrepreneurship Development Centre, has partnered with AACLE which gives the company more in-road into other parts of the country starting with the southwest. According to Dr Olumide Ajayi, Program Director, CBN-EDC Southwest, “Every person that enrolls for the program enjoys world class facilitation and business development services which also includes writing of their business plans and post training field visits, access to funding from the CBN MSME intervention fund and other funding opportunities, linkage with established organisations for internship, as well as 12months of post training mentoring from the centre.” The benefits are indeed innumerable. Though registration fee for the CBN-EDC is N5, 000, AACLE has offered to pay for 600 Nigerians who register on its platform and who possess a minimum of OND qualification and a BVN among other requirements.

‘BROTHER JEKWU’ GOES TO THE CINEMA

Popular Nollywood actor cum producer, Mike Ezuruonye’s debut production, ‘Brother Jekwu’ was premiered on Sunday November 27, 2016 and had major Nigerian celebrities in attendance. The likes of Ufomma MacDermott, Omoni Oboli, Mercy Aigbe Gentry, Oge Okoye, Iyabo Ojo, Dayo Amusa, AY, Wofaifada, Bimbo Thomas, Eniola Badmus, Fathia Balogun, Seyi Law, Nedu (wazobia Fm), Yaw, Funny Bone, IK Ogbonna, E-Money and many others graced the premiere.

The movie which was released in cinema on Friday December 2 stars talented actors and comedians such as Mike Ezuruonye, Angela Okorie, Funny Bone, Wofaifada, Nedu, Klint D Drunk, Huddah Monroe, Sabrina Stadler and so many more.

‘Brother Jekwu’ is set in Kenya and Nigeria and it stresses on the adventure of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures, love and the beauty of Africa.

The very comical movie tells the story of a village man with native intelligence that is full of adventure, proud and conceited. He is lucky to make it to Kenya on the bill of his corrupt cousin where he gets lost in a tale of his adventure while exploring a new land and his encounter with other folks and two beautiful ladies led to the various comical scenes that add a twist to the story.

MARIAH’S WORLD PREMIERES

E!’s Mariah’s World gives fans, viewers and “lambs” alike a peek into the life of the award-winning singer, songwriter and icon Mariah Carey. During the eight-part event, Mariah is faced with the overwhelming demands of her time as she launches her world tour and is a loving doting mommy to her twins. Mariah’s World premieres on E! on Sunday, December 11. The docu-series will air globally on E!’s 15 international channels across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and Latin America.

When Mariah isn’t selling out world tours or taking diamond filled luxurious bubble baths, she is shaking things up in her professional life and has brought on Stella Bulochnikov, as her tough, new manager. Stella is determined to steer the ship and tighten things up, which leaves some of Mariah’s large entourage consisting of a creative director, hair and makeup artists and dancers on edge. Part of Stella’s quest to take Mariah’s career to new heights includes her first world tour in over a decade.

In a group filled with strong personalities, conflicts arise and tensions build up leaving the diva herself on pins and needles. Mariah’s personal life is filled with special moments with her babies, who always come first and have joined her for the tour. Between being a mommy and working hard to give her lambs her best on stage every night, she is also working hard to find a balance. Beyond the flashing lights and adoring fans, Mariah’s World is a fantasy many wish was their reality.