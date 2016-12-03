 … Mercedes-Benz Wins Top Categories at NAJA Awards Show

On 24th November, 2016, the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) held the much-anticipated auto award show at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Mercedes-Benz emerged winner of two distinct awards; Luxury Car of the Year (Mercedes-Benz S-class) and Heavy Duty Truck of the Year (Mercedes-Benz Actros).

“We keep winning! We really appreciate this recognition and promise to continue offering our absolute best in luxury, safety, comfort and service.” says Mirko Plath, MD/CEO of Weststar Associates, sole authorized distributors of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Nigeria. Special guests of honor present were Boboye Oyeyemi MFR, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps duly represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, Zonal Commanding Officer Lagos/Ogun State and Prince Anofi Elegushi, Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State.