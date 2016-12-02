Tributes as Osinbajo, Amosun, Ambode, Osoba, Bid Olaniwun Ajayi Farewel

Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, his Lagos State counterpart, Akinwunmi Ambode; wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Abiola Ajimobi; Ondo State Governor – elect, Rotimi Akeredolu, and foremost industrialist, Chief Aliko Dangote, yesterday bid late Afenifere elder and legal icon, Chief Olaniwun Ajayi, farewell.

Others who graced the final burial of Olaniwun held in his country home in Isara area of Ogun State were: Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti; Mrs. Bola Obasanjo, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Minister of Mines, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Olusegun Oni, Chief Justice of Ogun State, Justice Olatokunbo Olapade; her Lagos State counterpart, Justice Funmi Atilade; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga.

The former President of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Dr. Sunday Mbang, in his sermon, described last Ajayi as the most humble man he had met, saying despite having “ all the trappings of power and wealth, Ajayi remained a humble man and a true soldier of the Lord.”

Osinbajo, in his tributes, hailed the deceased, saying his “life was all about service to Yoruba people and Nigeria.”

Osinbajo said the late Ajayi was a great author, devoting the last 10 years writing books, saying he also set up a flourishing law firm “with the best practice on the continent of Africa.”

On his part, Amosun said Ajayi lived his life in the service of mankind, saying: ”We are all Baba’s children and today is not for long speeches, Baba Ajayi lived a life of service to man and service to man is what we owe to God.”