15 Die as Trailer Runs into Residential Buildings in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less that 15 people lost their lives in a petrol tanker accident which occurred at Tegina town in the Rafi local government area of Niger state on Friday.

ThisDay learnt that the petrol tanker was conveying fuel from Lagos to Kaduna when the driver lost control of the vehicle at Tegina and rammed into some residential buildings resulting in an outbreak of fire.

Most of those that lost their lives were those that were trapped in the buildings and some people who were selling along the road.

Three houses were completely burnt while other property valued at millions of naira, including vehicles, were destroyed, ThisDay was told.

According to an eyewitness, there was pandemonium in the town as people ran helter skelter but the intervention of some good Samaritans stopped the fire from spreading to other part of the town.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, when contacted, confirmed the story, saying the deceased were given mass burial in the town because they were burnt beyond recognition.