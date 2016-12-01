Police Parade Six Suspects for Hacking Rice Merchant to Death in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

No fewer than six persons that were allegedly involved in the hacking to death of a rice merchant in Yashikira town in Baruten local government council of Kwara state have been paraded by the state police command.

Mrs. Florence Ede, a widow, was hacked to death last week Thursday on her rice farm in Yashikra town.

She was also known as Madam Do Good.

Men of the state police command had since commenced investigations into the dastardly act and later had a breakthrough.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, the state police commissioner, Mr. Olusola Amore, said that the affected suspects would‎ be charged with culpable homicide at the court of law‎.

The police boss, who said the woman had engaged the suspected men as labourers on her farm, decided to sleep on the farm when it was dark.

He said the suspects allegedly descended on the victim in the night, killing her and carting away 12 bags of rice.