‘Nigeria Has World’s Highest Number of Child Brides’

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that Nigeria has the world’s highest number of child brides with 49 per cent of Nigerian women married under the age of 18, according to latest figures from 2013,

UNICEF stated that early marriage and childbirth can be extremely harmful for girls.

It added that girls under 18 are more likely to suffer from fistula, die in childbirth and to give birth to stillborn babies.

Children born to child mothers are more likely to suffer from stunting and wasting, the world body explained.

These were disclosed by UNICEF Country Representative, on behalf of the United Nations in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, at the official launch of a nation-wide Campaign to End Child Marriage at a ceremony in Abuja.

According to Fall, “With 49 per cent of Nigerian women married under the age of 18, according to latest figures from 2013, Nigeria has the world’s highest number of child brides.”