Police Kill Three Suspected Robbers in Rivers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The police in Rivers State monday killed three suspected armed robbers during a shoot-out at the popular UTC Junction in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State.

The police, who were operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Response Team, also arrested a member of the robbery gang who confessed to have been responsible for the killing of a policeman, Corporal Ifeanyi Okoro, during campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 17, 2016 at Okrika in Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the policemen, acting on a tip of confronted the gang, whose vehicle was stopped by the electronic traffic light at the UTC Junction.

An eyewitness said one of the suspects had come out of their vehicle on noticing that policemen were approaching their vehicle and opened fire on the security operatives.

He was however over powered by the policemen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi (DSP), confirmed the incident and said the IGP Special Response Team intercepted the gang based on intelligence report.

Omoni stated that three of the suspects were killed during the gun battle, while one was arrested alive, pointing that on interrogation, the suspect confessed that they were on a mission to attack Arik Airline.

He said the suspect, who gave his name as Peter James, also confessed to have killed a police corporal last year during the APC rally in Okirika.

The PPRO said: “Today, November 28, 2016, the IG Intelligence Response Team, working on credible intelligence intercepted these gang of armed robbers who were heading to Arik Airline. They had made plans to attack the passengers and anybody who will repel them.

“The IG team intercepted them and on sighting the police, the suspects opened fire on them and then there was serious exchange of fire at the end of which three of them were killed and one was arrested.

“The arrested suspect, who gave his name as Peter James, 30 years old and a native of Bayelsa State, has confessed to have killed a police officer, one Corporal Ifeanyi at an APC rally in Okirika sometime last year. He is helping us now with our investigation.”

The PPRO, therefore, called on Rivers people to have confidence in the Police, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Francis Odesanya, is prepared to fight criminals in the state to its minimal level. He, however, added disclosed that some police officers sustained injuries and are responding to treatment.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to Omoni, include, one GPMG rifle with 1000 rounds of ammunition, one AK47 rifle and two fully loaded magazines.