Korea to Launch Rice Processing Centre in Bida, December

Alex Enumah

As part of efforts aimed at contributing its quota to the development of Nigeria’s agriculture and indeed the economic development of the country, the Republic of Korea is set to launch a rice processing centre in Bida.

This is to boost rice production in Nigeria.

The gesture is among the numerous assistance packages Korea has been giving to Nigeria through her agency, Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Noh Kyu-duk, made the revelation during an interaction with newsmen in Abuja on the celebration of this year’s South Korea’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) Day.

It is the day the Republic of Korea transformed itself from being an aid recipient country to a donor country by joining the inter-governmental economic organization, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

He disclosed that the Korean Government has provided Nigeria with ODA since 1991, mostly in the form of project aid in the areas of ICT, agriculture, education and vocational training.

“To name a few large scale projects, my Embassy is building primary and junior secondary model school in Abuja and is implementing a project to strengthen the electronic-Government system for the Federal Government.

“The rice processing complex in Bida is almost completed awaiting official handover in coming December”, he said.