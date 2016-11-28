Kaduna Electric Targets Six Weeks for First Phase of Meters Deployment

The first phase of mass meters deployment currently being executed by Kaduna Electric will be completed within six weeks.

This was disclosed by the Head, Energy Metering and New connection of the company, Aliyu Abbas Abdullahi, at the weekend while inspecting the meters installation exercise in Doka area of Kaduna.

He revealed that “the meters’ deployment programme of the company is currently going on simultaneously in Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto States” while assuring that “the exercise will be launched in Zamfara State before the end of the year.”

He urged customers to embrace the new smart meters which will replace the old ones at customers homes saying the smart meters allows for ease of use as customers can recharge their meters even in the comfort of their bedrooms.

Aliyu disclosed that Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi States have been allocated 20,000, 18,000 and 12,000 smart meters respectively in the first phase of the programme.

He appealed to electricity users in the company’s franchise area to be patient and cooperate with the meters installers “as a well articulated plan has been put in place to ensure the success of the programme.”

He also called on the public to avail themselves with the audio-visual demonstration on how to make effective use of the new smart meters already posted on the company’s web site.