‘Why Kwara Lawmakers Rejected Gov. Ahmed’s Executive Bill’

Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

‎The Kwara State House of Assembly at the weekend said that the recent rejection of the executive bill presented to the assembly by the state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, for consideration was not meant to create any disaffection between the two arms of government.

It however said that the rejection of the bill was to avoid unnecessary burden on the people of the state through multiple taxation.

The bill tagged, “Kwara State Public‎ Infrastructure Maintenance Support Levy” was unanimously rejected by the state lawmakers in view of the current economic recession in the country.

The chairman, House Committee on Information, Sports and Culture, Hon. Saheed Popoola, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin after the state lawmakers’ plenary, said that the rejection of the bill was to bring a new lease of life to the residents of the state.

