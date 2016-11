By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, has been released by his abductors.

His daughter, Dr. Nanbam Bupwatda, who confirmed the release, said her father was set free in the early hours of Saturday in Kaduna.

She however declined to say whether or not a ransom was paid to the kidnappers before his release.

Hirse was abducted in Kaduna last Sunday by armed gunmen.

Details shortly